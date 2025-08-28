Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 12:35 pm IST

Thursday, August 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Mandi House Ka Mental

Catch It Live on Thursday, 28 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 28 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: ML Bhartiya Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, Lodi Estate

When: August 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Nagaland and the Art of Indigenous Presence in Postcolonial South Asia

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Beautysum India 2025

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal

When: August 28 to August 30

Timing: 10am (Aug 28) and 5pm (Aug 30)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

#CineCall

What: Chronicles of a Forgotten Genocide

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: August 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On