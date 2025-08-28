HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 August 2025

#CineCallWhat: Mandi House Ka MentalWhere: ML Bhartiya Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, Lodi EstateWhen: August 28Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#LitTalkWhat: Nagaland and the Art of Indigenous Presence in Postcolonial South AsiaWhere: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi EstateWhen: August 28Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#FleaSpreeWhat: Beautysum India 2025Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25 Dwarka, BharthalWhen: August 28 to August 30Timing: 10am (Aug 28) and 5pm (Aug 30)Entry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)#CineCallWhat: Chronicles of a Forgotten GenocideWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 28Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#JustForLaughsWhat: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh BassiWhere: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, NoidaWhen: August 28Timing: 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction