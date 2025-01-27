HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 January 2025
Tuesday, Jan 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#CineCall
What: Girls Will Be Girls
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Dance Recitals ft Mayukh Bhattacharyya (Kathak) & Jhinook Mukherjee Sinha (Bharatanatyam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Gogi Saroj Pal – All Flowers For You
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: January 23 to 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Sejal & Jishnu
Where: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: January 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Live Standup Comedy ft Pravit Arora, Saurabh Rawat & Badal Sharma
Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: January 28
Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Karigari 2025
Where: National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom Haat, 76 Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: January 27 to February 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)