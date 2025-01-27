Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Tuesday, Jan 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: Girls Will Be Girls

Catch It Live on Monday, 28 January 2025.
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Dance Recitals ft Mayukh Bhattacharyya (Kathak) & Jhinook Mukherjee Sinha (Bharatanatyam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Gogi Saroj Pal – All Flowers For You

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: January 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Sejal & Jishnu

Where: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: January 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Live Standup Comedy ft Pravit Arora, Saurabh Rawat & Badal Sharma

Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: January 28

Timing: 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Karigari 2025

Where: National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT), Handloom Haat, 76 Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: January 27 to February 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

