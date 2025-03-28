HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 March 2025
Saturday, March 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: A Hungarian-Indian Family of Artists Master and Disciple
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate
When: January 31 to March 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastaan-e-Anarkali
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Ride (Switzerland)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 29
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Echonomist
Where: Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: March 29
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Chainpur ki Daastaan
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shreya Priyam Live – Trial Standup Comedy Show
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: March 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)