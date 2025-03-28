Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Saturday, March 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: A Hungarian-Indian Family of Artists Master and Disciple

Catch it Live on Saturday, 29 March 2025.
Catch it Live on Saturday, 29 March 2025.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate

When: January 31 to March 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dastaan-e-Anarkali

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Ride (Switzerland)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 29

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Echonomist

Where: Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: March 29

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Chainpur ki Daastaan

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Shreya Priyam Live – Trial Standup Comedy Show

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: March 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

