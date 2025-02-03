HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 February 2025

#TuneIn
What: 27th Vasantotsava 2025 | Vocal recital ft Malini Awasthi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | The Last Prophet
Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: February 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: With Each Seed, We Sing
Where: STIR Gallery, North Drive, DLF, Chattarpur Farms
When: February 2 to 16
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Bhavai of Gujarat: Traditional Theatre of India
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)