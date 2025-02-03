Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Monday, Feb 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on Monday, 3 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma)
Catch It Live on Monday, 3 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma)

What: 27th Vasantotsava 2025 | Vocal recital ft Malini Awasthi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | The Last Prophet

Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: February 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: With Each Seed, We Sing

Where: STIR Gallery, North Drive, DLF, Chattarpur Farms

When: February 2 to 16

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Bhavai of Gujarat: Traditional Theatre of India

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: February 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

