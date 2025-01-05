HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 January 2025
Sunday, Jan 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Unhoming – Fragile Belonging
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: December 9 to January 10
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Coffee Shop Techno ft Technaari
Where: Blanca, Regency One, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur Hills, Chhatarpur
When: January 5
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ishq Sufiana ft Laksh Maheshwari
Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, 261, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket
When: January 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Snuggy Sundays ft That Musical Couple
Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road
When: January 5
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Inder Sahani - Live
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: January 5
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Enchanting Ladakh
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)