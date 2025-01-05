Menu Explore
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 08:47 AM IST

Sunday, Jan 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Unhoming – Fragile Belonging

Catch It Live on Sunday, 5 January 2025
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: December 9 to January 10

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Coffee Shop Techno ft Technaari

Where: Blanca, Regency One, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur Hills, Chhatarpur

When: January 5

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ishq Sufiana ft Laksh Maheshwari

Where: IndiOwl - Platform 13, 261, Westend Marg, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket

When: January 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Snuggy Sundays ft That Musical Couple

Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road

When: January 5

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Inder Sahani - Live

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: January 5

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Enchanting Ladakh

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: January 1 to 15

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
