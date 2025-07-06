HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 July 2025
Sunday, July 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Aadhe Adhure
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: July 4 to 6
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Dear Kundun – Celebrating His Holiness the Dalai Lama through Children’s Art
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 5 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Jazz Corner Trio ft Almudena (Piano), Shashank (Double Bass) & Aniket (Saxophone)
Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: July 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Studio ft Amrit Wadali
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Halki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida
When: July 6
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector-18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion Exhibition – Farida Gupta
Where: Bellmont Hotel, 14/1, Sector 37, Noida
When: July 4 to 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue & Magenta Lines)