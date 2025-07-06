Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 01:50 AM IST

Sunday, July 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Aadhe Adhure

Catch It Live on Sunday, 6 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: July 4 to 6

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Dear Kundun – Celebrating His Holiness the Dalai Lama through Children’s Art  

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road 

When: July 5 to 15 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: The Jazz Corner Trio ft Almudena (Piano), Shashank (Double Bass) & Aniket (Saxophone)

Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj 

When: July 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Studio ft Amrit Wadali

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida

When: July 6

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector-18 (Blue Line) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion Exhibition – Farida Gupta

Where: Bellmont Hotel, 14/1, Sector 37, Noida

When: July 4 to 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue & Magenta Lines)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Follow Us On