HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 06:22 PM IST

The day of Nov 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Underland

Catch It Live on 7 November 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 7 to 11

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Flute Recital ft Bhaskar Das

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: The Infinite ft Yamini Reddy

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | La Chimera

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Rakesh Addlakha

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 7

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

