HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 November 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Underland
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 7 to 11
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Flute Recital ft Bhaskar Das
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: The Infinite ft Yamini Reddy
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | La Chimera
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Rakesh Addlakha
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: November 7
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)