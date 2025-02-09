HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 February 2025

#StepUp What: Nidhi & Sannidhi ft Vidushi Priya Murle (Bharatanatyam) & Vidushi Vidha Lal (Kathak) Catch It Live on Saturday, 8 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area

When: February 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Forms ///Formation

Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road

When: February 3 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: IHC Samanvay – Migrations | My Name Is Salt

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sunday Soiree – Melotune Band Live ft Vaani

Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, A2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida

When: February 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Basant 2025

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: February 6 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

