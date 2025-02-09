HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 February 2025

#StepUp
What: Nidhi & Sannidhi ft Vidushi Priya Murle (Bharatanatyam) & Vidushi Vidha Lal (Kathak)
Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area
When: February 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Forms ///Formation
Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road
When: February 3 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: IHC Samanvay – Migrations | My Name Is Salt
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sunday Soiree – Melotune Band Live ft Vaani
Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, A2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida
When: February 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Basant 2025
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: February 6 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)