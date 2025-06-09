HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Silent Canvas Speaks Again
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: June 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Ballet Adolphe Adam: Giselle
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Harish
Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: June 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Legends of The Sea Festival
Where: I Dig History, 6th floor, Ambience Mall, NH8, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 9 & 10
Timing: 2pm to 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 9
Timing: 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)