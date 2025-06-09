Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Monday, June 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: The Silent Canvas Speaks Again 

Catch It Live on Monday, 9 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road 

When: June 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Ballet Adolphe Adam: Giselle

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Night ft Harish

Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: June 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)  

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Legends of The Sea Festival 

Where: I Dig History, 6th floor, Ambience Mall, NH8, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: June 9 & 10 

Timing: 2pm to 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 9

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
