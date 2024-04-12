 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 12 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 12

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 12, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Agra Bazaar

Catch It Live on April 12
Catch It Live on April 12

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When: April 12 & 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: First April

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: April 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: SIFFCY Film Festival | Morchang

Where: PHD House, August Kranti Marg, Siri Institutional Area

When: April 12

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Between Dreams

Where: Kalamkaar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 12 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Renaissance Dance Festival

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: April 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Last Tool Tribute ft Time Throttle

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

When: April 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gulab Chand Prints Jaipur

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House

When: April 12 to 16

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 12
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On