HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 12

#Staged What: Agra Bazaar Catch It Live on April 12

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: April 12 & 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: First April

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: April 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: SIFFCY Film Festival | Morchang

Where: PHD House, August Kranti Marg, Siri Institutional Area

When: April 12

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Between Dreams

Where: Kalamkaar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 12 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Renaissance Dance Festival

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: April 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Last Tool Tribute ft Time Throttle

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

When: April 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gulab Chand Prints Jaipur

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House

When: April 12 to 16

Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

