HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 12
The day of April 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Agra Bazaar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: April 12 & 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: First April
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: April 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: SIFFCY Film Festival | Morchang
Where: PHD House, August Kranti Marg, Siri Institutional Area
When: April 12
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Between Dreams
Where: Kalamkaar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 12 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Renaissance Dance Festival
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: April 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Last Tool Tribute ft Time Throttle
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus
When: April 12
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Gulab Chand Prints Jaipur
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House
When: April 12 to 16
Timing: 10.30am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)