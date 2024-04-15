 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 15 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 15

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Rang De Basanti Chola

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: April 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Brushstrokes and Beyond

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Chris Stiles

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: April 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 15
