HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 15
The day of April 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Rang De Basanti Chola
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: April 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Brushstrokes and Beyond
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Chris Stiles
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: April 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)