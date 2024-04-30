HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 30

#StepUp What: Guru Pranam Utsav Catch It Live on April 30

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: April 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: International Jazz Day ft Amar, Raghav, Tanisha & Shantha

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: April 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: April 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Me: Internal Conversations

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: March 19 to May 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: International Jazz Day Celebrations ft Soundscapes

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

