 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 30 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 30

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#StepUp

What: Guru Pranam Utsav

Catch It Live on April 30
Catch It Live on April 30

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: International Jazz Day ft Amar, Raghav, Tanisha & Shantha

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: April 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: April 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Me: Internal Conversations

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: March 19 to May 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: International Jazz Day Celebrations ft Soundscapes

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 30
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On