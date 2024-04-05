 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 5 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 5

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 05, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft Parmish Verma

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 5

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathak Prasoonam ft Partha Mandal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Divine Elements Vol-I

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 5 to 8

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Battue La Terre

Where: RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, 1, Africa Avenue, Hauz Khas

When: April 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

