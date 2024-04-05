HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 5
The day of April 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Parmish Verma
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 5
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Kathak Prasoonam ft Partha Mandal
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Divine Elements Vol-I
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 5 to 8
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Battue La Terre
Where: RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, 1, Africa Avenue, Hauz Khas
When: April 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction