HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 13
The day of December 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
There's no space for mid-week blues when it's the final month of the year! Here's how the city serves goals for your Wednesday to get cool with cultural events:
#CineCall
What: Mindscapes... of Love and Longing
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: December 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Veil Unveil
Where: Korean Cultural Centre, 25-A, Ring Rd, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: December 13 to February 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Yellow Blossom: Winter Edit
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: December 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹50 (For Sunder Nursery)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Essence of Duality
Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: December 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)
What: Under the Mango Tree
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)