HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 13

There's no space for mid-week blues when it's the final month of the year! Here's how the city serves goals for your Wednesday to get cool with cultural events: Catch It Live on December 13

#CineCall

This National-award winning documentary, directed by Arun Chadha, throws the spotlight on lives of individuals with disabilities and their sexualities.

What: Mindscapes... of Love and Longing

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Nishant Suri and Manik Mahna will perform jokes from their latest sets,

What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: December 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

At this group exhibition, artists Devendra Shukla, Parmod K Mann and Jang Hee Mun explore the interplay between visibility and mystery within the realm of art.

What: Veil Unveil

Where: Korean Cultural Centre, 25-A, Ring Rd, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: December 13 to February 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

More than 70 designer brands will be exhibiting their designs, Indian and western outfits, at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Yellow Blossom: Winter Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹50 (For Sunder Nursery)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Essence of Duality

Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: December 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Actor-musician Deepak Castelino will perform his original musical compositions at this solo guitar concert.

What: Under the Mango Tree

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

