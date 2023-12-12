close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 13

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 13

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The day of December 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

There's no space for mid-week blues when it's the final month of the year! Here's how the city serves goals for your Wednesday to get cool with cultural events:

Catch It Live on December 13
Catch It Live on December 13

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

#CineCall

This National-award winning documentary, directed by Arun Chadha, throws the spotlight on lives of individuals with disabilities and their sexualities.
This National-award winning documentary, directed by Arun Chadha, throws the spotlight on lives of individuals with disabilities and their sexualities.

What: Mindscapes... of Love and Longing

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Nishant Suri and Manik Mahna will perform jokes from their latest sets,
Nishant Suri and Manik Mahna will perform jokes from their latest sets,

What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: December 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

At this group exhibition, artists Devendra Shukla, Parmod K Mann and Jang Hee Mun explore the interplay between visibility and mystery within the realm of art.
At this group exhibition, artists Devendra Shukla, Parmod K Mann and Jang Hee Mun explore the interplay between visibility and mystery within the realm of art.

What: Veil Unveil

Where: Korean Cultural Centre, 25-A, Ring Rd, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: December 13 to February 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

More than 70 designer brands will be exhibiting their designs, Indian and western outfits, at this lifestyle exhibition.
More than 70 designer brands will be exhibiting their designs, Indian and western outfits, at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Yellow Blossom: Winter Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 50 (For Sunder Nursery)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Essence of Duality

Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: December 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Actor-musician Deepak Castelino will perform his original musical compositions at this solo guitar concert.
Actor-musician Deepak Castelino will perform his original musical compositions at this solo guitar concert.

What: Under the Mango Tree

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out