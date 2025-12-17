Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, Dec 17 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai (Director: Avtar Sahni)

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 17

    Timing: 6.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Tom Morello India Tour – Gurugram

    Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

    When: December 17

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Indian Interior (Curator: Luigia Lonardelli)

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate

    When: December 2 to 28

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Nasadiya Suktam: The Hymn of Creation – An evening of Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kalaripayattu, drums and Hindustani Vocals

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Inspiraciones de España (Inspirations from Spain) | Piano recital ft Andreas König

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: December 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies (No Papa) ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 17 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 17 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes