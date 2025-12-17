HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai (Director: Avtar Sahni)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 17
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Tom Morello India Tour – Gurugram
Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, Gurugram
When: December 17
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Indian Interior (Curator: Luigia Lonardelli)
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate
When: December 2 to 28
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Nasadiya Suktam: The Hymn of Creation – An evening of Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kalaripayattu, drums and Hindustani Vocals
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Inspiraciones de España (Inspirations from Spain) | Piano recital ft Andreas König
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: December 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies (No Papa) ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)