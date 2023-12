HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25

‘Tis the day of merrymaking! And Christmas on Monday means an extra day of happiness and indulging in a cultural bonanza. Wondering how? We’ve got you, check out these events: Catch it Live on December 24

#JustForLaughs

Comic Gaurav Gupta's humour revolves around his life in a baniya household.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 25

Timing: 3.30pm and 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

Parikrama and Friends take the stage on the final day of the carnival.

What: Western Music Carnival ft Parikrama & Friends

Where: Kalagram, near Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: December 22 to 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

The play Andha Yug, written by Dharamvir Bharati, is about morality and follows the characters of the Mahabhrata.

What: Andha Yug

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: December 25

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Assamese-language play Tadanta, directed by Nayan Prasad, is based on JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls.

What: InLi Natya Utshav | Tadanta

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House

When: December 25

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

Handicrafts, bags, and handlooms are among the items available at Dilli Haat, Janak Puri.

What: Winter (Xmas) Carnival

Where: Dilli Haat Janak Puri, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Virender Nagar, Janakpuri

When: Dec 23 to 25

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: ₹20

Nearest Metro Station: Janak Puri East (Blue Line)

