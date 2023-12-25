HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25
The day of December 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
‘Tis the day of merrymaking! And Christmas on Monday means an extra day of happiness and indulging in a cultural bonanza. Wondering how? We’ve got you, check out these events:
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 25
Timing: 3.30pm and 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Western Music Carnival ft Parikrama & Friends
Where: Kalagram, near Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: December 22 to 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: December 25
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: InLi Natya Utshav | Tadanta
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House
When: December 25
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter (Xmas) Carnival
Where: Dilli Haat Janak Puri, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Virender Nagar, Janakpuri
When: Dec 23 to 25
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹20
Nearest Metro Station: Janak Puri East (Blue Line)
