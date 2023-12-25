close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 25, 2023 11:16 AM IST

The day of December 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

‘Tis the day of merrymaking! And Christmas on Monday means an extra day of happiness and indulging in a cultural bonanza. Wondering how? We’ve got you, check out these events:

#JustForLaughs

Comic Gaurav Gupta's humour revolves around his life in a baniya household.
What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 25

Timing: 3.30pm and 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

Parikrama and Friends take the stage on the final day of the carnival.
What: Western Music Carnival ft Parikrama & Friends

Where: Kalagram, near Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: December 22 to 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

The play Andha Yug, written by Dharamvir Bharati, is about morality and follows the characters of the Mahabhrata.
What: Andha Yug

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: December 25

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Assamese-language play Tadanta, directed by Nayan Prasad, is based on JB Priestley's An Inspector Calls.
What: InLi Natya Utshav | Tadanta

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House

When: December 25

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

Handicrafts, bags, and handlooms are among the items available at Dilli Haat, Janak Puri.
What: Winter (Xmas) Carnival

Where: Dilli Haat Janak Puri, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Virender Nagar, Janakpuri

When: Dec 23 to 25

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 20

Nearest Metro Station: Janak Puri East (Blue Line)

