    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, Dec 25 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 24, 2025 11:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan – Tribute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    Gram it: As city markets slip into full Christmas mode, Delhiites are stepping out to soak in the festive cheer. At Khan Market, one such duo was spotted clicking selfies near beautifully decorated Christmas trees, perfectly capturing the season’s mood. With smiles that light up the frame, it’s the kind of moment that makes you say, almost instantly — Merry Christmas! (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: December 25

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free (Passes available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #FurryTales

    What: Pawland – Christmas Carnival

    Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, 61/7, Panchshila Park, Block C, Malviya Nagar

    When: December 25

    Timing: Noon

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) or Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: X-Mas Celebration ft DJ Elfaa

    Where: Veu By DutyFree, A-22, RDC, Block 1, P & T Colony, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad

    When: December 25

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Ena Meena Deeka – Jingle Food Fest

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: December 25 to 28

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Winter Carnival

    Where: Rcube Monad, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 24 to 28

    Timing: 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kadaknath

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 25

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Tipssy X-Mas Ft Aziz

    Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

    When: December 25

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 25

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Saree Festival – Exclusive Handloom Expo

    Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

    When: December 20 to January 2, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2025 HindustanTimes