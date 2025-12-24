HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan – Tribute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: December 25
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Passes available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FurryTales
What: Pawland – Christmas Carnival
Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, 61/7, Panchshila Park, Block C, Malviya Nagar
When: December 25
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) or Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: X-Mas Celebration ft DJ Elfaa
Where: Veu By DutyFree, A-22, RDC, Block 1, P & T Colony, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad
When: December 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Ena Meena Deeka – Jingle Food Fest
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 25 to 28
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Winter Carnival
Where: Rcube Monad, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 24 to 28
Timing: 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 25
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Tipssy X-Mas Ft Aziz
Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: December 25
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 25
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Saree Festival – Exclusive Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: December 20 to January 2, 2026
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)