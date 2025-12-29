Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 29 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, December 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 29, 2025 4:33 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Aatmbodh se Vishvabodh

    Visitors bask in the winter sun under a clear blue sky at the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi, where a leisurely heritage walk doubles up as the perfect day out. With picnic moods and postcard-worthy views, the historic site remains one of the city’s most loved open-air escapes. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Visitors bask in the winter sun under a clear blue sky at the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi, where a leisurely heritage walk doubles up as the perfect day out. With picnic moods and postcard-worthy views, the historic site remains one of the city’s most loved open-air escapes. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Samvet Auditorium, IGNCA

    When: December 29

    Timing: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 29

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Taylor Swift: The Eras Night (Birth-Tay-Special)

    Where: Diana Kitchen and Bar, D-4, Ring Rd, Rajouri Garden

    When: December 29

    Timing: 4pm to 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajouri Garden (Blue Line)

