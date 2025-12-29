HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 29 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Aatmbodh se Vishvabodh
Where: Samvet Auditorium, IGNCA
When: December 29
Timing: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 29
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Taylor Swift: The Eras Night (Birth-Tay-Special)
Where: Diana Kitchen and Bar, D-4, Ring Rd, Rajouri Garden
When: December 29
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajouri Garden (Blue Line)
