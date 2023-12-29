HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 30
The day of December 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If it's the last Saturday of the year then how can it not be taken seriously! So here's all that we suggest you must witness in the city, before the clock strikes midnight and the date changes to 31st.
#TuneIn
What: Kun Faya Kun | Qawwali by Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: December 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase V, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: December 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: The Expressionist Touch | Gobardhan Ash
Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Block A, Vasant Vihar
When: December 14 to January 1
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Midnight In Paris
Where: SCC Open Air Cinema, DLF Avenue, A4 Press Enclave Marg, Saket
When: December 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.sunsetcinemaclub.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Backwards
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
