News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 30

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 30

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The day of December 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

If it's the last Saturday of the year then how can it not be taken seriously! So here's all that we suggest you must witness in the city, before the clock strikes midnight and the date changes to 31st.

Catch it Live on December 30
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

#TuneIn

Nizami Bandhu comprising the trio of Ustad Chand Nizami, Shadab Faridi and Sohrab Faridi Nizami, will perform live this evening.
What: Kun Faya Kun | Qawwali by Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: December 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based comedian, Rajat Chauhan will tickle your funny bone with his new jokes at this stand-up show.
What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase V, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: December 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: The Expressionist Touch | Gobardhan Ash

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: December 14 to January 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Woody Allen, this 2011 rom com film starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams this film shows how a screenwriter finds himself mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight.
What: Midnight In Paris

Where: SCC Open Air Cinema, DLF Avenue, A4 Press Enclave Marg, Saket

When: December 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.sunsetcinemaclub.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński, the film Backwards (2022) is inspired by real-life story of a young mother of an autistic boy. The protagonist's persistence and struggle with bureaucracy and human heartlessness led to significant changes in the Polish education system.
What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Backwards

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

