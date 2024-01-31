Home / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 1

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Believe us when we say that it's always the beginning of the weekend! Wondering how? Here's a list of all the happening events that prove our point:

Catch it live on February 1
Catch it live on February 1

#ArtAttack

What: 15th India Art Fair

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate

When: Feb 1 & 2 (VIP Preview) February 3 (Noon to 7pm) & 4 (10am to 6pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

This Bharatnatyam dance production, featuring Jaya Seal Ghosh and her troupe, depicts the perspective of a young devotee of Lord Vishnu, and her journey of discovering the Lord through the devotional garland of poems Tirupavai
This Bharatnatyam dance production, featuring Jaya Seal Ghosh and her troupe, depicts the perspective of a young devotee of Lord Vishnu, and her journey of discovering the Lord through the devotional garland of poems Tirupavai

What: ANDĀL: The Divine String of Love

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Khusrang Festival | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Kate Stonehill, this documentary is based on the life of a British human rights activist, who is prosecuted under terror laws in the UK for refusing to hand over the passwords to his electronic devices at the airport.
Directed by Kate Stonehill, this documentary is based on the life of a British human rights activist, who is prosecuted under terror laws in the UK for refusing to hand over the passwords to his electronic devices at the airport.

What: Phantom Parrot

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: Feb 1

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: Feb 1 & 2

Timing: 11.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)

