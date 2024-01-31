HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 1
The day of February 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Believe us when we say that it's always the beginning of the weekend! Wondering how? Here's a list of all the happening events that prove our point:
#ArtAttack
What: 15th India Art Fair
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate
When: Feb 1 & 2 (VIP Preview) February 3 (Noon to 7pm) & 4 (10am to 6pm)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: ANDĀL: The Divine String of Love
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Khusrang Festival | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Phantom Parrot
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: Feb 1
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: Feb 1 & 2
Timing: 11.30am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)
