 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 12:36 AM IST

The day of February 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wooah! 'This is what you call a Sunday', is how you'll react when you check out the events list we've curated today. Seeing this multitude of events, absolutely nobody in Delhi-NCR should say they want to stay back at home!

Catch It Live on February 11
Catch It Live on February 11

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

#Staged

Directed by Mohammad Ali Haider, this play from Bangladesh will be presented in Bengali.
Directed by Mohammad Ali Haider, this play from Bangladesh will be presented in Bengali.

What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Khona

Where: Chahumukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

Performed by Mrit Pathshala, this play is adapted from Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People.
Performed by Mrit Pathshala, this play is adapted from Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People.

What: Dararein

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 11

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Shakekthu Shalpaka

Where: Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Hexagon

When: Jan 30 to Feb 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Morning Ragas ft Pt Sajan Mishra

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 11

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: G-Eazy India Tour

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: Feb 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Music at Museo ft Parvathy Baul

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: Feb 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Tilonia Bazaar

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: Feb 8 to 11

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

Artistes from the North East have been invited to showcase their skills at this fest.
Artistes from the North East have been invited to showcase their skills at this fest.

What: Vidvidhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav | North East India

Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Gate 35)

When: Feb 8 to 11

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road, Shahdara

When: Feb 10 & 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On