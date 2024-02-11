HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11
The day of February 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wooah! 'This is what you call a Sunday', is how you'll react when you check out the events list we've curated today. Seeing this multitude of events, absolutely nobody in Delhi-NCR should say they want to stay back at home!
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Khona
Where: Chahumukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dararein
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 11
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Shakekthu Shalpaka
Where: Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Hexagon
When: Jan 30 to Feb 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Morning Ragas ft Pt Sajan Mishra
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 11
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: G-Eazy India Tour
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: Feb 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Music at Museo ft Parvathy Baul
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: Feb 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Tilonia Bazaar
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
When: Feb 8 to 11
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Vidvidhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav | North East India
Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Gate 35)
When: Feb 8 to 11
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road, Shahdara
When: Feb 10 & 11
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)
