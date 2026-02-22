Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, February 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 12:23 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Palaash Mahotsav 2026

    Gram it: Have you visited Palaash Mahotsav 2026 yet? If no, then must head to Asita Park where the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is organising this annual flower festival, at present. Details of the event are listed below. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Where: Asita Park, Yamuna floodplains, ITO Bridge

    When: February 21 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line) & ITO (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Jaal

    Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

    When: February 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Floor Keeps Count – Artworks by Sareena Khemkha (Curator: Adwait Singh)

    Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai

    When: January 30 to February 28

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Papa Goli Chala Denge – A Poetry & Storytelling Show ft Bhawna Jaiswal

    Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, 6, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

    When: February 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Casula-Tea ft Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: When: February 22

    Timing: 1.30pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction



