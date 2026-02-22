HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Palaash Mahotsav 2026
Where: Asita Park, Yamuna floodplains, ITO Bridge
When: February 21 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line) & ITO (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Jaal
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Floor Keeps Count – Artworks by Sareena Khemkha (Curator: Adwait Singh)
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai
When: January 30 to February 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Papa Goli Chala Denge – A Poetry & Storytelling Show ft Bhawna Jaiswal
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, 6, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: February 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Casula-Tea ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: When: February 22
Timing: 1.30pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
