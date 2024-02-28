HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 29
The day of February 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sailing though Thursday with difficulty? Let culture heal you today. Here's where you can find some succour for your soul:
#ArtAttack
What: Fantastic Realities and Beyond
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 29 to March 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: India, Jazz up!
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic | Rakesh Addlakha
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: Feb 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
#TuneIn
What: Words in the Garden | Rasanubhava ft Sudha Raghuraman
Where: Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Spring-Summer Collection 2024
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road
When: Feb 28 to March 2
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)