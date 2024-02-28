 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 29 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 29

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 29

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Sailing though Thursday with difficulty? Let culture heal you today. Here's where you can find some succour for your soul:

Catch It Live on February 29
Catch It Live on February 29

#ArtAttack

What: Fantastic Realities and Beyond



Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: India, Jazz up!

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic | Rakesh Addlakha

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Feb 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#TuneIn

What: Words in the Garden | Rasanubhava ft Sudha Raghuraman

Where: Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Spring-Summer Collection 2024

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road

When: Feb 28 to March 2

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
