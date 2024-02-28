HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 29

Sailing though Thursday with difficulty? Let culture heal you today. Here's where you can find some succour for your soul: Catch It Live on February 29

#ArtAttack

What: Fantastic Realities and Beyond

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: India, Jazz up!

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic | Rakesh Addlakha

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Feb 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

#TuneIn

What: Words in the Garden | Rasanubhava ft Sudha Raghuraman

Where: Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Spring-Summer Collection 2024

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road

When: Feb 28 to March 2

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction