HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: HT City Unwind ft Harshill Collective, DJ Deepster, Kullar G, E-Swara, Jaden Maskie, Samad Khan & Lucky Ali
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar
When: February 8
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Chaandani Raatein (Director: Purva Naresh)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: What Remains Awake: Dream, Depth, and the Fourth – Artworks by Sonika Agarwal
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 30 to February 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival
Where: Amphitheatre, The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: 3rd Khwaja Ahmad Abbas Memorial Lecture by filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza
Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction