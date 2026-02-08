Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, February 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 2:06 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: HT City Unwind ft Harshill Collective, DJ Deepster, Kullar G, E-Swara, Jaden Maskie, Samad Khan & Lucky Ali

    Gram it: Vintage charm was relived by onlookers as some beauties from the automotive world rolled down the roads of Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday. Out for a ride as part of the 59th Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally, this was one of the vintage cars. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)
    Gram it: Vintage charm was relived by onlookers as some beauties from the automotive world rolled down the roads of Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday. Out for a ride as part of the 59th Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally, this was one of the vintage cars. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar

    When: February 8

    Timing: Noon to 10pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Chaandani Raatein (Director: Purva Naresh)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: What Remains Awake: Dream, Depth, and the Fourth – Artworks by Sonika Agarwal

    Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: January 30 to February 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival

    Where: Amphitheatre, The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 8

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: 3rd Khwaja Ahmad Abbas Memorial Lecture by filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza

    Where: Seminar Rooms, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 9

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 8 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes