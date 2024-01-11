close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 12:33 AM IST

The day of January 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

So what if it's just Thursday yet? Delhi knows how to keep it happening and hot even when its freezing outside! Here's evidence:

#Staged

Written by Dr Charan Das Sidhu and directed by Ravi Taneja, this play is presented by Collegiate Drama Society.
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Channo-Bazigarni

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Kandhe Par Baitha Tha Shaap & Rejang-La

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

This conversation with famous poet and writer, Javed Akhtar, will be introduced by Shyam Saran, president of IIC.
What: Hindi & Urdu – Siamese Twins

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

This exhibition of photographs by Dr Jasvir Rana pays tribute to Delhi and its monuments including some heritage sites.
What: Delhi: A Heritage City

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Jan 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Kihachi Okamoto, Kill! (1968) is a comical exploration of samurai life.
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Kill!

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

This exhibition by Art Karat will have semi precious jewellery on display.
What: Khazana

Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 11 & 12

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

