HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 11
The day of January 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
So what if it's just Thursday yet? Delhi knows how to keep it happening and hot even when its freezing outside! Here's evidence:
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Channo-Bazigarni
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Kandhe Par Baitha Tha Shaap & Rejang-La
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 8 to 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Hindi & Urdu – Siamese Twins
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Delhi: A Heritage City
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: Jan 10 to 16
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Kill!
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Khazana
Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 11 & 12
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
