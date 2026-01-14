HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: The Ramayan Mela
Where: Pocket-52, DDA Park, CR Park
When: January 14 to 20
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave & Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Still Climbing: Gender Equality Today – Savita Aggarwal, Deepti Mittal, Balesh Jindal, Lovleen Johri & Jayashree Gupta
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: 20th Collage International Art Carnival
Where: Galleries 1 to 8 and Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Gallery 8 , Ravindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road
When: January 13 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026: India in a New Asia – George Yong-Boon Yeo & Shyam Saran (chair)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Asking For A Friend ft Swati Sachdeva, Rohit Singh & Shashi Dhiman
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: January 14
Timing: 5.30pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Threads of Kutch – Annual Solo Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: January 14 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)