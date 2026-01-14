Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, Jan 14 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: The Ramayan Mela

    Gram it: Cycle, ride or drive in Delhi, it's going to be a rocky road in this weather as Delhi-NCR has been hit by double whammy of biting cold and high air pollution. Here's a school student venturing out in Noida, amid dense fog on a chilly morning, as a blanket of smog covers NCR. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    

    Where: Pocket-52, DDA Park, CR Park

    When: January 14 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave & Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Still Climbing: Gender Equality Today – Savita Aggarwal, Deepti Mittal, Balesh Jindal, Lovleen Johri & Jayashree Gupta

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: 20th Collage International Art Carnival

    Where: Galleries 1 to 8 and Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Gallery 8 , Ravindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

    When: January 13 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026: India in a New Asia – George Yong-Boon Yeo & Shyam Saran (chair)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Asking For A Friend ft Swati Sachdeva, Rohit Singh & Shashi Dhiman

    Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

    When: January 14

    Timing: 5.30pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Threads of Kutch – Annual Solo Exhibition

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: January 14 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes