HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: The Ramayan Mela Gram it: Cycle, ride or drive in Delhi, it's going to be a rocky road in this weather as Delhi-NCR has been hit by double whammy of biting cold and high air pollution. Here's a school student venturing out in Noida, amid dense fog on a chilly morning, as a blanket of smog covers NCR. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Where: Pocket-52, DDA Park, CR Park

When: January 14 to 20

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave & Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp What: Still Climbing: Gender Equality Today – Savita Aggarwal, Deepti Mittal, Balesh Jindal, Lovleen Johri & Jayashree Gupta

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: 20th Collage International Art Carnival

Where: Galleries 1 to 8 and Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Gallery 8 , Ravindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

When: January 13 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Dr CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2026: India in a New Asia – George Yong-Boon Yeo & Shyam Saran (chair)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: January 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Asking For A Friend ft Swati Sachdeva, Rohit Singh & Shashi Dhiman

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: January 14

Timing: 5.30pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Threads of Kutch – Annual Solo Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: January 14 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)