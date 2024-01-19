HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20
The day of January 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Soak in the vibes of Ram Temple consecration prep this Saturday, and alongside there are some other engaging cultural events, too. Here's a lowdown:
#Staged
What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road
When: Jan 18 to 21
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
What: Ghalib In New Delhi
Where: Excelsior American School, DLF Garden Villas, Sushant Lok Phase - 1, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: Jan 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Four Favourites and Other Works
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park
When: Jan 18 to Feb 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Mahabhutas – Between Air and Earth ft Zofia Lichota
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 20
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Chai Pani Etc.
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bridal Asia – The Symphony of Jewels
Where: Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri
When: Jan 20 & 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
