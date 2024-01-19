HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20

Soak in the vibes of Ram Temple consecration prep this Saturday, and alongside there are some other engaging cultural events, too. Here's a lowdown: Catch It Live on January 20

#Staged

What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road

When: Jan 18 to 21

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Pierrot’s Troupe boasts that this play directed by M Sayeed Alam is one of India’s longest running comedy stage show. (Photo: Monica Dawar)

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: Excelsior American School, DLF Garden Villas, Sushant Lok Phase - 1, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: Jan 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

Coins and Rubber Gloves, an oil on panel painting by artist Shibu Natesan, who is exhibiting his works in a solo show in Delhi after 11 years.

What: Four Favourites and Other Works

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park

When: Jan 18 to Feb 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

Artiste Zofia Lichota, from Poland, will present an Odissi recital today.

What: Mahabhutas – Between Air and Earth ft Zofia Lichota

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 20

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Chai Pani Etc.

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bridal Asia – The Symphony of Jewels

Where: Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: Jan 20 & 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

