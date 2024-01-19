close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 20

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The day of January 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Soak in the vibes of Ram Temple consecration prep this Saturday, and alongside there are some other engaging cultural events, too. Here's a lowdown:

Catch It Live on January 20
Catch It Live on January 20

#Staged

What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road

When: Jan 18 to 21

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Pierrot's Troupe boasts that this play directed by M Sayeed Alam is one of India's longest running comedy stage show. (Photo: Monica Dawar)
Pierrot’s Troupe boasts that this play directed by M Sayeed Alam is one of India’s longest running comedy stage show. (Photo: Monica Dawar)

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: Excelsior American School, DLF Garden Villas, Sushant Lok Phase - 1, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: Jan 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

Coins and Rubber Gloves, an oil on panel painting by artist Shibu Natesan, who is exhibiting his works in a solo show in Delhi after 11 years.
Coins and Rubber Gloves, an oil on panel painting by artist Shibu Natesan, who is exhibiting his works in a solo show in Delhi after 11 years.

What: Four Favourites and Other Works

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221 Panchsheel Park

When: Jan 18 to Feb 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

Artiste Zofia Lichota, from Poland, will present an Odissi recital today.
Artiste Zofia Lichota, from Poland, will present an Odissi recital today.

What: Mahabhutas – Between Air and Earth ft Zofia Lichota

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 20

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Chai Pani Etc.

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bridal Asia – The Symphony of Jewels

Where: Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: Jan 20 & 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

