HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Madhuragati ft Anoushka Rahman (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Studio ft Amrit Wadali
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 21
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years: Tribute to Valmik Thapar – Photographs by Kairav Engineer
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 20 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Commemoration of the 97th Birthday of Dr Martin Luther King Jr & the 56th anniversary of the Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 21
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: All Star Comedy Show
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: January 21
Timing: 7.15pm & 9.05pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)