    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, January 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #StepUp

    What: Madhuragati ft Anoushka Rahman (Odissi)

    Gram it: What's this new architectural marvel coming up in the city? This is how the redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan cremation ground, by MCD's Public Health Department, is looking in its final stages. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: What's this new architectural marvel coming up in the city? This is how the redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan cremation ground, by MCD's Public Health Department, is looking in its final stages. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Studio ft Amrit Wadali

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 21

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years: Tribute to Valmik Thapar – Photographs by Kairav Engineer

    Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: January 20 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Commemoration of the 97th Birthday of Dr Martin Luther King Jr & the 56th anniversary of the Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 21

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: All Star Comedy Show

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: January 21

    Timing: 7.15pm & 9.05pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 21 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
