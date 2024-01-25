close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 25

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 10:53 AM IST

The day of January 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's National Tourism Day today, and here's how you can get a taste of India's diverse culture in Delhi:

#Staged

Directed by Aryashree Arya, this play is based on legendary writer Ismat Chugtai's work.
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Dil Ki Duniya

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 22 to 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

Scenes from the Ramayana will be depicted as part of this theatrical production that features actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravana and Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram.
What: Humare Ram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

Bharatanatyam dancer Nitya Narasimhan started learning at age of four, and has trained under Guru Suma Mani, Guru Rukmini Vijayakumar, and GV Guru Bharadwaaj, to name a few.
What: Bharatanatyam Margam Recital by Nitya Narasimhan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

This exhibition has mixed media works of Sayali Goyal, who is an abstract expressionist inspired by Nature and the cosmos.
What: Intuitive Abstraction

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 24 to Feb 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: Jan 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Noida Expo Centre, Sector 62, NH 24, Noida

When: Jan 25 to 30

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

