HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 25
The day of January 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's National Tourism Day today, and here's how you can get a taste of India's diverse culture in Delhi:
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Dil Ki Duniya
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 22 to 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Margam Recital by Nitya Narasimhan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Intuitive Abstraction
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 24 to Feb 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: Jan 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Noida Expo Centre, Sector 62, NH 24, Noida
When: Jan 25 to 30
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 62 (Blue Line)
