HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27
The day of January 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering how to make this long weekend fun and exciting? Here's your fix for this Saturday:
#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 27 and 28
Timing: 11.30am, 3pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Magic & Juggling Show
Where: Sunder Nursery Park, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Sundar Nagar
When: Jan 27
Timing: 2pm and 4pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III
When: Jan 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Neeraj Patel | Extremes of ruin and utopic excisions
Where: Nature Morte, 7 Poorvi Marg, Block A, Vasant Vihar
On till: Feb 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Festive Musical Weekend ft Avi Rajput
Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad
When: Jan 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue & Pink Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Okhla Trade Fair
Where: Milli Model School, 309, Abul Fazal Enclave Part 1, Block D, Jamia Nagar, Okhla
When: Jan 27 & 28
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)
