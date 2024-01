HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27

Wondering how to make this long weekend fun and exciting? Here's your fix for this Saturday: Catch it live on January 27

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 27 and 28

Timing: 11.30am, 3pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

. Street Performer Ishamudin Khan will enthrall you and your young ones at this event(Photo: Facebook)

What: Magic & Juggling Show

Where: Sunder Nursery Park, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Sundar Nagar

When: Jan 27

Timing: 2pm and 4pm

Entry: ₹50

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comic Ravi Gupta pursued higher education in Finance, and even worked as a cartoonist before becoming a full-time comedian.

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: Jan 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Artist Neeraj Patel's large-scale paintings are the main focus of this exhibition, which has canvases from his series titled Industrial Landscapes and Entangled Spaces.

What: Neeraj Patel | Extremes of ruin and utopic excisions

Where: Nature Morte, 7 Poorvi Marg, Block A, Vasant Vihar

On till: Feb 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Festive Musical Weekend ft Avi Rajput

Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad

When: Jan 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue & Pink Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Okhla Trade Fair

Where: Milli Model School, 309, Abul Fazal Enclave Part 1, Block D, Jamia Nagar, Okhla

When: Jan 27 & 28

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction