HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 27

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 09:26 PM IST

The day of January 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wondering how to make this long weekend fun and exciting? Here's your fix for this Saturday:

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 27 and 28

Timing: 11.30am, 3pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

. Street Performer Ishamudin Khan will enthrall you and your young ones at this event(Photo: Facebook)

What: Magic & Juggling Show

Where: Sunder Nursery Park, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Sundar Nagar

When: Jan 27

Timing: 2pm and 4pm

Entry: 50

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comic Ravi Gupta pursued higher education in Finance, and even worked as a cartoonist before becoming a full-time comedian.

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: Jan 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Artist Neeraj Patel's large-scale paintings are the main focus of this exhibition, which has canvases from his series titled Industrial Landscapes and Entangled Spaces.

What: Neeraj Patel | Extremes of ruin and utopic excisions

Where: Nature Morte, 7 Poorvi Marg, Block A, Vasant Vihar

On till: Feb 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Festive Musical Weekend ft Avi Rajput

Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad

When: Jan 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue & Pink Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Okhla Trade Fair

Where: Milli Model School, 309, Abul Fazal Enclave Part 1, Block D, Jamia Nagar, Okhla

When: Jan 27 & 28

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

