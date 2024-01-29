HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 29
The day of January 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
There's a lot to make this Monday more happening than the weekend that was. Here's a glimpse of how:
#ArtAttack
What: Unmind: A Sculpture Show
Where: CCA Lawns, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: Jan 29 to Feb 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Trio One World Concert
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Manik Mahna & Srijan Kaushik
Where: Depot48, M Block Market, Greater Kailash-II
When: Jan 29
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: An Evening of Remembrance
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg
When: Jan 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction