HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 29

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 02:09 AM IST

The day of January 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

There's a lot to make this Monday more happening than the weekend that was. Here's a glimpse of how:

Catch it live on January 29

#ArtAttack

The Zen state and Bhutan's allure transcends the sculptures by Mahesh Sharma.
The Zen state and Bhutan's allure transcends the sculptures by Mahesh Sharma.

What: Unmind: A Sculpture Show

Where: CCA Lawns, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 29 to Feb 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

The trio of Lisa Schlachtschneider (e-piano), Udai Majumdar (composition-tabla) and Rohan Dasgupta (sitar), will present Indian classical ragas with western classical piano as part of SwitzerlandIndia 75.
The trio of Lisa Schlachtschneider (e-piano), Udai Majumdar (composition-tabla) and Rohan Dasgupta (sitar), will present Indian classical ragas with western classical piano as part of SwitzerlandIndia 75.

What: Trio One World Concert

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Manik Mahna & Srijan Kaushik

Where: Depot48, M Block Market, Greater Kailash-II

When: Jan 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: An Evening of Remembrance

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg

When: Jan 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
