Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 13

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | City in Red

Catch It Live on June 13
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: June 13

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)  

 

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Babuji

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 13 to 15

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Summer Festival of Music | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Geetika Umdekar Masurkar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Great Lineup ft Aashish & Nishant

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market

When: June 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

 

 

