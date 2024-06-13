HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 13

#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | City in Red
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: June 13
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Babuji
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 13 to 15
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Summer Festival of Music | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Geetika Umdekar Masurkar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Great Lineup ft Aashish & Nishant
Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market
When: June 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)