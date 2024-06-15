HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 15
The day of June 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Pinjar
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: June 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Soul Jams
Where: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: June 15
Timing: 4.30pm to 8.30pm
Entry: www.zomato.com
Nearest Metro Station: Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Kitchen Stories
Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 15 to July 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian Sneaker Festival
Where: GNH Convention Centre, Sector 48, Gurugram
When: June 15
Timing: 1pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#TuneIn
What: India Korean Music Festival
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, Sector 62, Noida
When: June 15 & 16
Timing: 12 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram
When: June 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)