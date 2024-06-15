 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 15 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 15

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Pinjar

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: June 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Soul Jams

Where: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: June 15

Timing: 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Entry: www.zomato.com

Nearest Metro Station: Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Kitchen Stories

Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 15 to July 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Indian Sneaker Festival

Where: GNH Convention Centre, Sector 48, Gurugram

When: June 15

Timing: 1pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

 

#TuneIn

What: India Korean Music Festival

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, Sector 62, Noida

When: June 15 & 16

Timing: 12 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram

When: June 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

