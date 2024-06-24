HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 24

#TuneIn
What: Piano Recital ft Rishabh Jain
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa Under Training ft Pratyush Chaubey
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: June 24
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: June 24
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: IFJAS
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida
When: June 24 to 26
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: www.ifjas.in
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)