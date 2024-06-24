 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 24 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 24

ByHT Correspondents
Jun 24, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Piano Recital ft Rishabh Jain

Catch it Live on June 24
Catch it Live on June 24

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

When: June 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Papa Under Training ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: June 24

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: June 24

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: IFJAS

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida

When: June 24 to 26

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.ifjas.in

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 24
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On