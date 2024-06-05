HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 5

#ArtAttack
What: Bloom in Grace
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 1 to 5
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Savi Kahlon Live
Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: June 5
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Mai Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 5 to 7
Timing: 3.30pm to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Karnivool Tri Continental Drift Tour
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: June 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)