Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 5

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of June 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Bloom in Grace

Catch It Live on June 5
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 1 to 5

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Savi Kahlon Live

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: June 5

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Video

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Mai Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 5 to 7

Timing: 3.30pm to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Karnivool Tri Continental Drift Tour

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: June 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

