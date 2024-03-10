 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Promised Land

Catch It Live on March 10
Catch It Live on March 10

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 10

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Iterum

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D-2, Vasant Kunj

When: Jan 24 to March 30

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft Leonardo & His Band

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram

When: March 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Main Bhi Bachchan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Fairytale'ss Bride

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: March 9 & 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On