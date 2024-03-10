HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10
The day of March 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Promised Land
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 10
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Iterum
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D-2, Vasant Kunj
When: Jan 24 to March 30
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Leonardo & His Band
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram
When: March 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Main Bhi Bachchan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Fairytale'ss Bride
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: March 9 & 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)