    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, March 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:04 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    Gram it: With the temperatures rising in the city, spare a thought for the birds. Here's how some good Samaritans are feeding birds near Rajghat. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    What: Ecuador: The Origin of Cacao

    Where: Art Gallery, Azad Bhavan, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), IP Estate, ITO

    When: March 11 to 25

    Timing: 9.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Khusrau-Kabir across centuries

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 12

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Classic Night | Godzilla (Director: Ishiro Honda)

    Where: Sakura Hall, The Japan Foundation, A-13, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park

    When: March 12

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Shakti Parva 2026

    Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

    When: March 12

    Timing: 10.15am to 3.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Kairi

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: March 12 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

