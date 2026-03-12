HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Ecuador: The Origin of Cacao
Where: Art Gallery, Azad Bhavan, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), IP Estate, ITO
When: March 11 to 25
Timing: 9.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Khusrau-Kabir across centuries
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Classic Night | Godzilla (Director: Ishiro Honda)
Where: Sakura Hall, The Japan Foundation, A-13, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park
When: March 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Shakti Parva 2026
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: March 12
Timing: 10.15am to 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Kairi
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House
When: March 12 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
