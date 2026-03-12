HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 12 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack Gram it: With the temperatures rising in the city, spare a thought for the birds. Here's how some good Samaritans are feeding birds near Rajghat. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: Ecuador: The Origin of Cacao

Where: Art Gallery, Azad Bhavan, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), IP Estate, ITO

When: March 11 to 25

Timing: 9.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Khusrau-Kabir across centuries

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Classic Night | Godzilla (Director: Ishiro Honda)

Where: Sakura Hall, The Japan Foundation, A-13, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park

When: March 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Shakti Parva 2026

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: March 12

Timing: 10.15am to 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kairi

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

When: March 12 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

