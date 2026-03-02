Edit Profile
crown
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, March 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 8:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    Gram it: It's not just pichkaris and gulal on the Holi shopping list of Gurugrammers! Funky face masks are a hit for Holi festivities, this year too. At the Mandi in Khandsa Road, near Gurugram's HAFED Godown, a shopkeeper shows a horror mask that has become popular among buyers. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    What: Tribes Art Fest 2026

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: March 2 to 13

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Holi Bash 2026 – Set Sail Into Colours

    Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

    When: March 2 & 3

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Art Deco 100 – Delhi edition by INTACH

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: March 2 to 7

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Riddle of Sannyasa – Neeru Nanda, Madhu Khanna, Purshottam Agrawal (chair)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 2

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Big Mic ft Tushar Basra

    Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, 2nd Floor, above Lake View Bistro, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

    When: March 2

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Orange Tokri – Spring Edit

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: March 2 & 3

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

