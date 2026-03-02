HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Tribes Art Fest 2026
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 2 to 13
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Holi Bash 2026 – Set Sail Into Colours
Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida
When: March 2 & 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Art Deco 100 – Delhi edition by INTACH
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 2 to 7
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Riddle of Sannyasa – Neeru Nanda, Madhu Khanna, Purshottam Agrawal (chair)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 2
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Mic ft Tushar Basra
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, 2nd Floor, above Lake View Bistro, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: March 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Orange Tokri – Spring Edit
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 2 & 3
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
