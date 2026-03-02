HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 2 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack Gram it: It's not just pichkaris and gulal on the Holi shopping list of Gurugrammers! Funky face masks are a hit for Holi festivities, this year too. At the Mandi in Khandsa Road, near Gurugram's HAFED Godown, a shopkeeper shows a horror mask that has become popular among buyers. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Tribes Art Fest 2026

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 2 to 13

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Holi Bash 2026 – Set Sail Into Colours

Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

When: March 2 & 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Art Deco 100 – Delhi edition by INTACH

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 2 to 7

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Riddle of Sannyasa – Neeru Nanda, Madhu Khanna, Purshottam Agrawal (chair)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic ft Tushar Basra

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, 2nd Floor, above Lake View Bistro, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

When: March 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Orange Tokri – Spring Edit

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 2 & 3

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

