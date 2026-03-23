HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Paani Ki Kahaani – Exhibition, Films, Comics, Workshops & Conversations
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 23 to 25
Timing: 9.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Syaahi (by Anukriti, Miranda House) & Beti Bachwa (by Aaghaaz, Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Concert | Piano recital by Kendzsi Tanaka
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Samanvaya: Line · Colour · Form – Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art (Curator: Jyoti A Kathpalia)
Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 20 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rajasthan Utsav 2026
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate
When: March 15 to 25
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
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