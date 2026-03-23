Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, March 23 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture & nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 9:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Paani Ki Kahaani – Exhibition, Films, Comics, Workshops & Conversations

    Gram it: Come rain and then shine! Visitors enjoyed a pleasant weather at the Red Fort, in Old Delhi, on Sunday. But, Monday morning brought in a fresh rain spell with the IMD forecast stating a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms throughout and a minimum temperature hovering around 17°C. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)
    Gram it: Come rain and then shine! Visitors enjoyed a pleasant weather at the Red Fort, in Old Delhi, on Sunday. But, Monday morning brought in a fresh rain spell with the IMD forecast stating a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms throughout and a minimum temperature hovering around 17°C. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

    Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: March 23 to 25

    Timing: 9.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Syaahi (by Anukriti, Miranda House) & Beti Bachwa (by Aaghaaz, Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening)

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Concert | Piano recital by Kendzsi Tanaka

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 23

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Samanvaya: Line · Colour · Form – Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art (Curator: Jyoti A Kathpalia)

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 20 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva

    Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rajasthan Utsav 2026

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

    When: March 15 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, March 23 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, March 23 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes