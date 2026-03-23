HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, March 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 23 to 25

Timing: 9.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Syaahi (by Anukriti, Miranda House) & Beti Bachwa (by Aaghaaz, Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening)