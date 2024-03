HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 27

#Staged What: Abhisheknatakam Catch It Live on March 27

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival | Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Ulhas Kashalkar

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 27 to 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: A Festival of Classical Dance Forms | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Kajal Bawa

Where: Stein Auditorium, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Evolving Canvas of Korea

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCi), Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: March 5 to April 25

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: March 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar (West) (Green Line)

