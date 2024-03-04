 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 4 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 4

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The day of March 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Calcutta Painters

Catch It Live on March 4

Where: Dhoomimal Art Centre, 8, Block A, Connaught Place

When: March 4 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz Concert ft Shantha & Amar

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: March 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida

When: Feb 16 to March 4

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

#JustforLaughs

What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik Mahna, Rahul Dua, Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
