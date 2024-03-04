HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 4
The day of March 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Calcutta Painters
Where: Dhoomimal Art Centre, 8, Block A, Connaught Place
When: March 4 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz Concert ft Shantha & Amar
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: March 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida
When: Feb 16 to March 4
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#JustforLaughs
What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik Mahna, Rahul Dua, Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)