HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Yatri 47 Years | Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro (Director: Om Katare)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ekya 3 – Bonded by Colours
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: March 6 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Between Earth and Soul: Poems of Love, Healing, and Faith -- Sangeeta Gupta (author), Ambassador Amarendra Khatua,Prof Sukrita Paul Kumar, Prof Swati Pal, Sunit Tandon
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Collectors as Custodians - The Journey of Classical Indian Art – Adarsh Saran, Maharaja Aishwarya Chandra Katoch of Lambagraon (Kangra) & Jayesh Mathur (moderator)
Where: Kalamkaar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Lost World 2020 (Director: Mitra Majumder)
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bonanza Bazaar – The Bumber Annual Sale
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Mrg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: March 6 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction