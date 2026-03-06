HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Yatri 47 Years | Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro (Director: Om Katare)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Ekya 3 – Bonded by Colours

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: March 6 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Between Earth and Soul: Poems of Love, Healing, and Faith -- Sangeeta Gupta (author), Ambassador Amarendra Khatua,Prof Sukrita Paul Kumar, Prof Swati Pal, Sunit Tandon