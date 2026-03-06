Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, March 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 9:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Yatri 47 Years | Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro (Director: Om Katare)

    Gram it: Who says Holi is over? The riot of colours that Nature is creating at the Lodhi Garden is still here to prove everyone wrong! Amid the rising temperatures in the Capital, many visitors are heading here to catch the blooming beauties. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Who says Holi is over? The riot of colours that Nature is creating at the Lodhi Garden is still here to prove everyone wrong! Amid the rising temperatures in the Capital, many visitors are heading here to catch the blooming beauties. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 6

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ekya 3 – Bonded by Colours

    Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

    When: March 6 to 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Between Earth and Soul: Poems of Love, Healing, and Faith -- Sangeeta Gupta (author), Ambassador Amarendra Khatua,Prof Sukrita Paul Kumar, Prof Swati Pal, Sunit Tandon

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 6

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Collectors as Custodians - The Journey of Classical Indian Art – Adarsh Saran, Maharaja Aishwarya Chandra Katoch of Lambagraon (Kangra) & Jayesh Mathur (moderator)

    Where: Kalamkaar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: March 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Lost World 2020 (Director: Mitra Majumder)

    Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: March 6

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Bonanza Bazaar – The Bumber Annual Sale

    Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Mrg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: March 6 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 40

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

