    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, March 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 08, 2026 10:01 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    Gram it: Women take the lead at a yoga session organised for the opening ceremony of the International Women's Day celebration program organised by the Sports Authority of India at JLN Stadium, in Delhi on Saturday. Let's not forget to say, Happy Women's Day! (Photo: ANI/Sumit)
    What: The Scintillating Sinners of Chicago (Director: Ritu R Chandra)

    Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

    When: March 8

    Timing: 3.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: CeraFest 2026 – Studio Pottery Exhibition (Curator: Anuradha Ravindranath)

    Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 5 to 8

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Gandhari (Director: Amar Sah)

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 8

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Carnatic Classical Music Concert ft Sangeetha Rathna, Vidushi Mangalam Shankar

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: March 8

    Timing: 10.15am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Women's Day Lineup ft Shikha Chauhan, Trisha Pathak, Shreya Priyam & Daahab Chishti

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 8

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Pre Eid Shopping Carnival

    Where: Parking Area, Sector-8 Society, Jasola Vihar

    When: March 8

    Timing: 4pm to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes