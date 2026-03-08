HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged Gram it: Women take the lead at a yoga session organised for the opening ceremony of the International Women's Day celebration program organised by the Sports Authority of India at JLN Stadium, in Delhi on Saturday. Let's not forget to say, Happy Women's Day! (Photo: ANI/Sumit)

What: The Scintillating Sinners of Chicago (Director: Ritu R Chandra)

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: March 8

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: CeraFest 2026 – Studio Pottery Exhibition (Curator: Anuradha Ravindranath)

Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 5 to 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Gandhari (Director: Amar Sah)

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 8

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Carnatic Classical Music Concert ft Sangeetha Rathna, Vidushi Mangalam Shankar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: March 8

Timing: 10.15am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Women's Day Lineup ft Shikha Chauhan, Trisha Pathak, Shreya Priyam & Daahab Chishti

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 8

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Pre Eid Shopping Carnival

Where: Parking Area, Sector-8 Society, Jasola Vihar

When: March 8

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh (Magenta Line)

