HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: The Scintillating Sinners of Chicago (Director: Ritu R Chandra)
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: March 8
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: CeraFest 2026 – Studio Pottery Exhibition (Curator: Anuradha Ravindranath)
Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 5 to 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Gandhari (Director: Amar Sah)
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 8
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Carnatic Classical Music Concert ft Sangeetha Rathna, Vidushi Mangalam Shankar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: March 8
Timing: 10.15am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Women's Day Lineup ft Shikha Chauhan, Trisha Pathak, Shreya Priyam & Daahab Chishti
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 8
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Pre Eid Shopping Carnival
Where: Parking Area, Sector-8 Society, Jasola Vihar
When: March 8
Timing: 4pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh (Magenta Line)
