HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 18
The day of May 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Gulzar's 2 By 2
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: May 18 & 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Nand Nagri Exhibition
Where: Community Hall, D-235/1, West Jyoti Nagar, Block C3, Nand Nagri
When: May 17 & 18
Timing: 1pm to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nirman Vihar (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Mehfil: the Delhi Poets
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Viva La Musica ft The Capital City Minstrels
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Vegas Mall, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: May 18
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Spring Artisan Market
Where: Maidens Hotel, 7, Sham Nath Marg, Prema Kunj, Civil Lines
When: May 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction