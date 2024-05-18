 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 18 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 18

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Gulzar's 2 By 2

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: May 18 & 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Nand Nagri Exhibition

Where: Community Hall, D-235/1, West Jyoti Nagar, Block C3, Nand Nagri

When: May 17 & 18

Timing: 1pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nirman Vihar (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mehfil: the Delhi Poets

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Viva La Musica ft The Capital City Minstrels

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Vegas Mall, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: May 18

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Spring Artisan Market

Where: Maidens Hotel, 7, Sham Nath Marg, Prema Kunj, Civil Lines

When: May 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 18

