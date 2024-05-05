 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 5 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 5

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The day of May 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

A scene from the English-Farsi documentary film titled And, Towards Happy Alleys directed by Sreemoyee Singh, which will screened at 11am on May 5.
#CineCall 

What: Habitat Film Festival | And, Towards Happy Alleys

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Zafrir Live

Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: May 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

A moment from the dance drama, Meera, presented by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.
What: Kendra Dance Festival | Meera

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: May 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

The exhibition shows Lithuanian artist Raminta Mozūraitienė's reflections on the coded motifs in the search for happiness. Her impressions are influenced by India's colourful cultural, spiritual, and social diversity.
What: Everyone Wants to be Happy

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: May 3 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Suicide

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 5
