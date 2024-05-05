HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 5
The day of May 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | And, Towards Happy Alleys
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Zafrir Live
Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: May 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | Meera
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: May 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Everyone Wants to be Happy
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: May 3 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: The Suicide
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction