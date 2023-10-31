HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1
The day of November 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Wednesday and Karwa Chauth! And while one surely cannot opt to have food, Delhiites can choose to enjoy at these happening events in the Capital:
#ArtAttack
What: Colour, Stone, Chintz, Grain and Statue
Where: Centre of Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road
On till: November 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Wednesday Live ft Swaran Project
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: November 1
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | A Dance Story of Taiwan
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | Roman Holiday
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 1.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2023
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 26 to November 11
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction