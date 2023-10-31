News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 1

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 10:57 PM IST

The day of November 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's Wednesday and Karwa Chauth! And while one surely cannot opt to have food, Delhiites can choose to enjoy at these happening events in the Capital:

Catch It Live on November 1
#ArtAttack

This is a duo solo exhibition of artists Revati Sharma and sculptor Raj Shahani.
What: Colour, Stone, Chintz, Grain and Statue

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road

On till: November 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Swaran Dhaliwal's Punjabi number Beparwah is quite popular of late.
What: Wednesday Live ft Swaran Project

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: November 1

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Choreographed by artistes from Dance Forum Taipei, this presentation will have contemporary and traditional dance forms from Taiwan.
What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | A Dance Story of Taiwan

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Roman Holiday is a 1953 American romantic comedy film, directed and produced by William Wyler.
What: IIC Experience - A Festival of the Arts | Roman Holiday

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 1.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This festival is organised by Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India.
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2023

Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 26 to November 11

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

