close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The day of November 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho! This is what you'd say today Delhiites when you head to The Burrah Project for the actor-singer's band. For the rest of Delhi's art and culture scene, here's all that you must know about:

Catch It Live on November 26
Catch It Live on November 26

Singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunanda Sharma and Jordan Sandhu will be performing on Day 2 for The Burrah Project.
Singers Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunanda Sharma and Jordan Sandhu will be performing on Day 2 for The Burrah Project.

What: The Burrah Project

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)

When: November 26

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)

Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Bhawna Goel's picture of a family of Brokpa Tribe Aryan village from Ladakh is displayed at this exhibition.
Bhawna Goel's picture of a family of Brokpa Tribe Aryan village from Ladakh is displayed at this exhibition.

What: Ladakh's Pride

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: November 24 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Westlife is an Irish pop group known for their songs like Nothings Gonna Change My Life, Tonight and Starlight.
Westlife is an Irish pop group known for their songs like Nothings Gonna Change My Life, Tonight and Starlight.

What: Westlife - The Wild Dreams Tour

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate No 2)

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand up comic, Jeeya Sethi will perform her new set at this event.
Stand up comic, Jeeya Sethi will perform her new set at this event.

What: Jeeya Tries New Jokes

Where: Happy High, 115, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Aditee Biswas, this play will be performed by Theatre I- Entertainment Trust, as part of Pitara International TYA Festival.
Directed by Aditee Biswas, this play will be performed by Theatre I- Entertainment Trust, as part of Pitara International TYA Festival.

What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Panchtantra Phir Se

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh will be performing a production based on the life of saint Meera Bai,
Odissi exponent Sonal Mansingh will be performing a production based on the life of saint Meera Bai,

What: Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat Delhi 2023 | Natya Katha – Meera ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Shopping for the wedding season? Explore this exhibition that offers plenty of options for brides and bridesmaids.
Shopping for the wedding season? Explore this exhibition that offers plenty of options for brides and bridesmaids.

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: November 26

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

Poet and novelist Jerry Pinto will be in conversation with writer Rakshanda Jalil at this session of Samanvay.
Poet and novelist Jerry Pinto will be in conversation with writer Rakshanda Jalil at this session of Samanvay.

What: IHC Samanvay | Jism: Dard Aur Dawa – Body Representation in Hindi Cinema

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 2.15pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out