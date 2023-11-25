HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 26
The day of November 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Ayushmann Khurrana, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho! This is what you'd say today Delhiites when you head to The Burrah Project for the actor-singer's band. For the rest of Delhi's art and culture scene, here's all that you must know about:
What: The Burrah Project
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate 13)
When: November 26
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura on the Violet Line (Gate 3)
Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Ladakh's Pride
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: November 24 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Westlife - The Wild Dreams Tour
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Entry: Gate No 2)
When: November 26
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Jeeya Tries New Jokes
Where: Happy High, 115, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: November 26
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Panchtantra Phir Se
Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road
When: November 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat Delhi 2023 | Natya Katha – Meera ft Sonal Mansingh
Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: November 26
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: IHC Samanvay | Jism: Dard Aur Dawa – Body Representation in Hindi Cinema
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 2.15pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
