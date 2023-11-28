close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 28

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 28

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 09:54 AM IST

The day of November 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

A cold Tuesday can be turned into a hot and happening day. Make it eventful with these options:

Catch It Live on November 28
Catch It Live on November 28

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Boom - A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Punjabi Bagh

When: November 28

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Prisca Baccaille's works in acrylic on canvas are displayed as part of this solo exhibition.
What: Shadows Among The Leaves

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: November 25 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

 

#StepUp

Students of Aravindam Foundation will perform choreographed dance pieces based on Indian classical forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Kalaripayattu among others.
What: Music & Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 28

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

 

#Staged

Directed by Priyanka Babbar & Dipna Daryanani, this play will be performed by Small Tales Production, as part of Pitara International TYA Festival.
What: The Land of Mea Lilo

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Rasika Agashe, this play is part of Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival 2023.
What: Ek Adhpaka Sa Natak

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 28

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Korean film, To My Unnie has been awarded Film Festival for Women's Right 2023.
What: New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023 | To My Unnie

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Sampada India displays its new collection at this exhibition.
What: Delhi Winter Show

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road

When: November 28

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
