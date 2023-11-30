HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 30

It's still a day away from the weekend, but there's nothing that can stop Delhiites from staying spectacular since there are a plenty of events to indulge in. Here's a list curated especially for you:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on November 30

Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is known for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).

What: Tushar Modi Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 30

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedians Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri will be performing live at this event.

What: G-Faad Comedy ft Manik & Nishant

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 30

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Celebrating the diversity of Indian art across two centuries, this exhibition has works of Akbar Padamsee, FN Souza, Jamini Roy, and Laxman Pai to name a few.

What: Iconic – Masterpieces Of Indian Modern Art

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: November 26 to December 16

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Imran Khan, the play Yeh Duniya Rangeen will be presented by Theatre I-Entertainment at the ongoing Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.

What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Yeh Dunia Rangeen

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Marathi short film Kolahal, directed by Santosh Panthare, will open the the fourth edition of Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival, which is organised by Kriti Film Club.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Kolahal

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

Little Forest, directed by Yim Soon-rye, is a Korean film based on a manga series by the same name.

What: New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023 | Little Forest

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Bridal wear collection from various brands will be part of Umang Exhibition by Nirmal Gupta.

What: Winter Wedding Bazaar

Where: Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: November 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala

Entry: Free

