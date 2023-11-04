HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 5

Just a week before Diwali, Sunday is ought to be a fun day! Here are the reasons why we say so:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Works of 30 artists are displayed at this exhibition curated by Kala Care Group.

What: Sacred Spaces

Where: Pacific Art Gallery, Pacific Mall, Jasola

When: November 4 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Aditi Sharma will be performing a Sufi qawwali at this event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Aditi Sharma Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 5

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of living in Delhi, in his stand-up.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: November 5

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This play directed by Sonali Sharma has four short monologues that will be performed by actors Sunit Tandon, Sabina Mehta Jaitly, Vishaal Sethia and Sohaila Kapur.

What: Leftovers

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: November 5

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Lord Krishna's tale is choreographed in Sattriya (dance form from Assam) for this dance drama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Kesava Karata Keli

Where: Rangbhoomi, Open Air Theatre, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 5

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Women's clothing and home decor will be displayed at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Adaah Exhibition

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 4 to 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!